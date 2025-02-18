$BB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,095,287 of trading volume.

$BB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BB:

$BB insiders have traded $BB stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JOSEPH GIAMATTEO (CEO & President, Cybersecurity) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 228,352 shares for an estimated $863,547 .

. MATTIAS ERIKSSON (President of IoT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,373 shares for an estimated $132,860 .

. JAY P. CHAI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,804 shares for an estimated $126,940 .

. PHILIP S. KURTZ (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,259 shares for an estimated $87,375 .

. MARJORIE DICKMAN (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,175 shares for an estimated $54,921 .

. TIM FOOTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,770 shares for an estimated $10,581.

$BB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

