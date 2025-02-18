$BB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,095,287 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BB:
$BB Insider Trading Activity
$BB insiders have traded $BB stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN JOSEPH GIAMATTEO (CEO & President, Cybersecurity) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 228,352 shares for an estimated $863,547.
- MATTIAS ERIKSSON (President of IoT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,373 shares for an estimated $132,860.
- JAY P. CHAI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,804 shares for an estimated $126,940.
- PHILIP S. KURTZ (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,259 shares for an estimated $87,375.
- MARJORIE DICKMAN (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,175 shares for an estimated $54,921.
- TIM FOOTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,770 shares for an estimated $10,581.
$BB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 23,734,135 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,715,030
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 14,091,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,266,724
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 11,790,901 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,569,605
- FIFTHDELTA LTD removed 11,528,500 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,577,730
- MORGAN STANLEY added 7,214,413 shares (+485.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,270,481
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,795,262 shares (+3673.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,906,090
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 5,518,216 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,858,856
