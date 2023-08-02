BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. - ADR (BBSEY) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 8.18

The average one-year price target for BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. - ADR (OTC:BBSEY) has been revised to 8.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of 7.43 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.38 to a high of 9.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.44% from the latest reported closing price of 6.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBSEY is 0.39%, a decrease of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.09% to 484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AINTX - Ariel International Fund Investor Class holds 256K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSEY by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 106K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PHSWX - Parvin Hedged Equity Solari World Fund holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.