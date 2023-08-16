BB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackBerry Ltd (Symbol: BB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.47, changing hands as low as $4.42 per share. BlackBerry Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.17 per share, with $6.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.44.
