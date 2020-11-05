BB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackBerry Ltd (Symbol: BB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.79, changing hands as high as $4.83 per share. BlackBerry Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BB's low point in its 52 week range is $2.70 per share, with $6.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.