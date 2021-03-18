BAYZF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.55, changing hands as high as $64.11 per share. Bayer A G shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAYZF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAYZF's low point in its 52 week range is $45.97 per share, with $84.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.