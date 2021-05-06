Markets

BayWa Reports Profit In Q1; Revenue Up 10.4%

(RTTNews) - BayWa (BYWG) reported first quarter net income to shareholders of parent company of 10 million euros compared to a loss of 39.6 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.19 euros compared to a loss of 1.22 euros. EBIT was 45.1 million euros, for the quarter.

First quarter revenues increased to 4.27 billion euros from 3.87 billion euros, last year.

The company said the positive business development was reflected in all three core operating segments. The Board is optimistic that the Group will be able to achieve its targets for the year.

