BayWa Reports Acceptance Of Restructuring Plan In StaRUG Proceedings

May 15, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG announced that the restructuring plan submitted by the company in the proceedings under the Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Businesses or StaRUG, received the approval of the required majorities at the court discussion and voting meeting. The company expects the required confirmation of the restructuring plan by the competent local court - Restructuring Court - Munich - in the near future.

On 31 January 2025, BayWa AG filed for StaRUG proceedings at Munich District Court, Munich, Germany.

