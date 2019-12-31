BayWa Reaches Settlement With Federal Cartel Office - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG) has reached an agreement with the Federal Cartel Office on the settlement of administrative proceedings against payment of a fine up to 68.6 million. BayWa said an impact on 2019 earnings due to the settlement will be fully offset by extraordinary income from various sales of shareholdings.

The Federal Cartel Office previously alleged that an employee who used to work for BayWa had agreed with representatives of other wholesalers in Germany in the field of plant protection on a uniform calculation of gross list prices for plant protection products.

