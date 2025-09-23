BayWa R.e. To Review Earnings Outlook; BayWa AG Confident To Complete Restructuring By 2028-end

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG said, due to the further tightening of regulatory conditions as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, BayWa r.e. AG is reviewing its long-term business planning and earnings expectations and may potentially revise them downwards. Should the review conclude that the expected earnings of BayWa r.e. AG will be significantly lower than previously planned, BayWa AG would need to take its own countermeasures in order to safeguard the restructuring concept.

The Management Board of BayWa AG remains confident that the restructuring can be successfully completed by the end of 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.