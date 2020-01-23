BayWa in talks to sell stake in renewables unit to Credit Suisse - sources

Contributors
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

German agriculture group BayWa is in advanced talks with Credit Suisse over a sale of a minority stake in its renewables business that could value the unit at 2 billion euros ($2.2 bln), including debt, two people familiar with the matter said.

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - German agriculture group BayWa BYWGn.DE is in advanced talks with Credit Suisse CSGN.S over a sale of a minority stake in its renewables business that could value the unit at 2 billion euros ($2.2 bln), including debt, two people familiar with the matter said.

BayWa has been looking for a buyer of a stake in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH for some time and last month said it expected to conclude the process in the first quarter.

BayWa and Credit Suisse had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz; additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich and Alexander Huebner in Munich; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More