BayWa H1 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY22 EBIT View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, reported Thursday that its first-half earnings before interest and tax or EBIT climbed to 328.5 million euros from last year's 144.6 million euros.

In the first half , the company generated revenues of 12.9 billion euros from 9.3 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2022 EBIT guidance to between 400 million euros and 450 million euros.

The company said it is entering the second half with tremendous momentum.

In Germany, BayWa shares were trading at 64.40 euros, up 2.88 percent.

