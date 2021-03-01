Markets

BayWa FY20 EBIT Climbs, Proposes Higher Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, reported Monday that its fiscal 2020 preliminary earnings before interest and tax or EBIT increased 14.3 percent to 215.3 million euros from 188.4 million euros last year.

Revenues edged up 0.6 percent to 17.2 billion euros from prior year's 17.1 billion euros.

Further, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose raising the dividend for 2020 by 5 cents to 1.00 euro per share.

BayWa benefited from sustained high demand in all its segments in the past financial year as a provider of essential goods and services in the energy, agriculture and construction sectors.

BayWa will publish detailed figures for the year on March 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More