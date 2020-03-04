BayWa FY19 EBIT Rises On Higher Revenues; Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest and tax or EBIT increased 9.3 percent to 188.4 million euros from last year's 172.4 million euros.

Revenues grew 3.8 percent to 17.3 billion euros from prior year's 16.6 billion euros. The company said it generated over 17 billion euros in revenues for the first time.

The results mainly reflected excellent performance of the Renewable Energies business unit. The company reported difficult conditions for agribusiness, including the trade dispute between the US and China, and the impact of dry weather at a national level.

The Board of Management will propose to the company's Supervisory Board a 5-cent increase in the dividend to 95 cents per share for 2019.

BayWa will publish detailed annual results on March 26.

