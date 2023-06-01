BayWa (FWB:BYW6) Price Target Decreased by 5.67% to 52.63

The average one-year price target for BayWa (FWB:BYW6) has been revised to 52.63 / share. This is an decrease of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 55.79 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.87% from the latest reported closing price of 37.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in BayWa. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYW6 is 0.04%, a decrease of 16.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 1,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 317K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYW6 by 18.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 178K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYW6 by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 105K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYW6 by 16.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

