News & Insights

Markets

BayWa CEO Marcus Pollinger And CFO Andreas Helber To Step Down

October 17, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German trading, logistics, and supplementary services provider, announced Thursday that Chairman and CEO Marcus Pollinger will leave the Board of Management of BayWa AG by mutual consent with effect from the end of October 31, 2024.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber, have also agreed by mutual consent on the termination of Helber's term of office with effect from the end of March 31, 2025.

Michael Baur, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Representative of the Company, was appointed as an additional member of the Board of Management.

The succession process for the new appointments has already been initiated

Pollinger took over as Chief Executive Officer in April 2023. He has been with BayWa since 2008 and has been a member of the Board of Management since November 2018. He was previously responsible for Agriculture, Agricultural Equipment, Building Materials and Energy. In July 2021, Group IT was also added to his area of responsibility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.