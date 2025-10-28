BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (WBAG:BYW6) Price Target Decreased by 57.45% to 5.25

The average one-year price target for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (WBAG:BYW6) has been revised to € 5,25 / share. This is a decrease of 57.45% from the prior estimate of € 12,34 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 5,20 to a high of € 5,41 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.71% from the latest reported closing price of € 8,71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in BayWa Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYW6 is 0.00%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 1,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 142K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing a decrease of 46.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYW6 by 21.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 100K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 22.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYW6 by 7.59% over the last quarter.

