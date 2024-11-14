News & Insights

Markets

BayWa AG Posts Negative EBIT In 9-month On Impairment Losses - Quick Facts

November 14, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG) reported that its nine month earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was negative at 77.6 million euros compared to 214.6 million euros, last year. The first nine months of the year were influenced by the impairment losses. Revenues were 16.0 billion euros compared to 18.2 billion euros, prior year.

Taking into account the impairment losses in accordance with IAS 36, the group's EBIT at the end of the third quarter was negative at 299.8 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.