BayWa AG Posts Negative EBIT In 9-month On Impairment Losses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG) reported that its nine month earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was negative at 77.6 million euros compared to 214.6 million euros, last year. The first nine months of the year were influenced by the impairment losses. Revenues were 16.0 billion euros compared to 18.2 billion euros, prior year.

Taking into account the impairment losses in accordance with IAS 36, the group's EBIT at the end of the third quarter was negative at 299.8 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.