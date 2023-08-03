BayWa AG H1 EBIT Declines; Confirms 2023 EBIT Target

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG) reported first-half profit to shareholders of parent company of 0.5 million euros compared to 124.4 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.01 euros compared to profit of 3.33 euros. EBIT was 186.9 million euros compared to 328.5 million euros, prior year. Revenues were at 12.6 billion euros compared to 12.9 billion euros, previous year.

BayWa CEO Marcus Pollinger said: "Prices of raw materials, agricultural inputs and building materials have stabilised at a lower level, which is being reflected in our trading margins and therefore our earnings."

The BayWa Board of Management has confirmed its target for the current fiscal year and continues to anticipate EBIT of between 320 million and 370 million eros in 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.