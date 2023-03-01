Markets

BayWa AG Announces Planned Sale Of Group's International Solar Trading Business

March 01, 2023 — 05:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The BayWa Group plans to sell international solar trading business, which is part of BayWa r.e. AG. The planned deal is the result of the strategic realignment of BayWa r.e. AG, which will focus on international project business and further expansion as an independent power producer going forward. The planned sale will make it possible to reallocate the invested capital.

BayWa is a globally active group with the core segments of Energy, Agriculture and Building Materials, as well as the development segment Innovation & Digitalisation. It develops projects and solutions for the basic human needs of food, energy and building.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.