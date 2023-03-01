BayWa AG Announces Planned Sale Of Group's International Solar Trading Business

(RTTNews) - The BayWa Group plans to sell international solar trading business, which is part of BayWa r.e. AG. The planned deal is the result of the strategic realignment of BayWa r.e. AG, which will focus on international project business and further expansion as an independent power producer going forward. The planned sale will make it possible to reallocate the invested capital.

BayWa is a globally active group with the core segments of Energy, Agriculture and Building Materials, as well as the development segment Innovation & Digitalisation. It develops projects and solutions for the basic human needs of food, energy and building.

