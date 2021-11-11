Baywa 9-month Results Rise; Confirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, reported Thursday that its nine-month consolidated net result due to shareholders of the parent company was 44.6 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 1.8 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.99 euro, compared to loss of 0.33 euro a year ago.

Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT amounted to 191.7 million euros, up 86.7 percent from last year's 102.7 million euros.

Revenues grew 17.1 percent to 14.29 billion euros from last year's 12.20 billion euros. BayWa Group's gross revenues for the period were up 14.7 percent to 14,91 billion euros.

The company noted that the significant improvement in earnings was carried by all three core operating segments.

Further, the company confirmed the forecast for full-year 2021, expecting a substantial year-on-year rise in EBIT.

The prospects in the three core operating segments remain positive for the final quarter.

