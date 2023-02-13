Bayview Asset Management Cuts Stake in Enact Holdings (ACT)

Fintel reports that Bayview Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.91MM shares of Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 24, 2022 they reported 15.15MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.75% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enact Holdings is $27.20. The forecasts range from a low of $24.74 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from its latest reported closing price of $24.34.

The projected annual revenue for Enact Holdings is $1,132MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, a decrease of 23.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enact Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 13.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACT is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 32,211K shares. The put/call ratio of ACT is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,573K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 1,299K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,001K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 11.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 826K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 8.40% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 750K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enact Holdings Background Information

Enact Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Enact provides mortgage insurance services to mortgage lenders and investors.

