News & Insights

Stocks
BTE

Baytex Energy’s Strong Q3 Performance and Shareholder Returns

October 31, 2024 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) has released an update.

Baytex Energy reported a robust third quarter in 2024, generating $220 million in free cash flow and returning $101 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. They also achieved a 3% increase in production compared to the previous year and reduced net debt by 5%. The company remains committed to shareholder returns and stable crude oil production amid current market conditions.

For further insights into TSE:BTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.