Baytex Energy’s Strong Q3 Performance and Shareholder Returns

Baytex Energy reported a robust third quarter in 2024, generating $220 million in free cash flow and returning $101 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. They also achieved a 3% increase in production compared to the previous year and reduced net debt by 5%. The company remains committed to shareholder returns and stable crude oil production amid current market conditions.

