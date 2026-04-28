Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 6.35

The average one-year price target for Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) has been revised to $6.35 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of $5.68 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $7.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.31% from the latest reported closing price of $6.78 / share.

Baytex Energy Maintains 1.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.44%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baytex Energy. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 24.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTE is 0.79%, an increase of 780.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.59% to 338,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Capital Advisors holds 94,452K shares representing 12.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,181K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 29,652K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 92.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 1,511.50% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 15,194K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,234K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 13,949K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 13,013K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,474K shares , representing a decrease of 34.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 2.74% over the last quarter.

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