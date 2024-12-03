Baytex Energy Reveals 2025 Budget Strategy

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) has released an update.

Baytex Energy Corp. has unveiled its 2025 budget, focusing on a disciplined capital allocation strategy to sustain crude oil production amidst current market conditions. The company plans to invest $1.2 to $1.3 billion in exploration and development, with a significant portion directed towards its Eagle Ford and Canadian assets. Baytex aims to balance growth with strong cash flow and shareholder returns, reflecting its commitment to financial stability and long-term value.

