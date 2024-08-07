Is Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Baytex Energy (BTE). BTE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.87, which compares to its industry's average of 9.88. BTE's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.45 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 6.99, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that BTE has a P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.92. BTE's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.98, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BTE has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.1.

Finally, investors should note that BTE has a P/CF ratio of 3.51. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BTE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.60. BTE's P/CF has been as high as 4.98 and as low as 1.96, with a median of 4.01, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Baytex Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTE is an impressive value stock right now.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

