Baytex Energy (BTE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1.99, changing hands as low as $1.86 per share. Baytex Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTE's low point in its 52 week range is $1.33 per share, with $3.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.91.

