Baytex Energy (BTE) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 5.08 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.91 to a high of 6.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.76% from the latest reported closing price of 4.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baytex Energy. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 68.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTE is 0.17%, an increase of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.04% to 186,658K shares. The put/call ratio of BTE is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ninepoint Partners holds 40,000K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,149K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,249K shares, representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 28.50% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 8,210K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 96.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 1,807.17% over the last quarter.

SIR Capital Management holds 7,372K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares, representing an increase of 52.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,424K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 77.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 229.41% over the last quarter.

