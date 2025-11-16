Baytex Energy (BTE) Price Target Increased by 22.29% to 3.56

The average one-year price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) has been revised to $3.56 / share. This is an increase of 22.29% from the prior estimate of $2.91 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from the latest reported closing price of $3.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baytex Energy. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTE is 0.09%, an increase of 31.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.95% to 238,836K shares. The put/call ratio of BTE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 17,474K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,269K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 27.00% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 17,156K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,797K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 13.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 14,234K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,858K shares , representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 46.96% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 13,463K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,353K shares , representing a decrease of 51.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 23.54% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 12,566K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,300K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.