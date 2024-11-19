News & Insights

Bayridge Resources Reports Successful Drilling Results

November 19, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Bayridge Resources Corp. (TSE:BYRG) has released an update.

Bayridge Resources Corp. has successfully completed its fall 2024 drilling program at the Waterbury East uranium project in Canada, marking significant progress with elevated readings in most drill holes. The company’s focus on key target areas has shown promising results, and plans for a follow-up program are underway, with initial lab results pending.

