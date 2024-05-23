News & Insights

Bayridge Advances Lithium Exploration with Aerial Survey

May 23, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Bayridge Resources Corp. (TSE:BYRG) has released an update.

Bayridge Resources Corp. has commissioned Precision GeoSurveys to conduct an aerial geophysical survey at their Sharpe Lake Project in Ontario, aiming to map geological structures and identify areas with potential rare element pegmatites. This initiative, informed by a positive Ontario Geological Survey and a successful Bayridge prospecting program, marks a strategic step in Bayridge’s ambition to earn a full interest in the property, enhancing its portfolio of Canadian lithium projects.

