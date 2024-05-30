Baylin Technologies Secures Major Defence Deal

Baylin Tech (TSE:BYL) has released an update.

Baylin Technologies Inc. has secured a significant $8.2 million order through its subsidiary, Advantech Wireless Technologies, from a major US defence contractor for ultra-high-power satellite amplifiers intended for a NATO government project. The deal underscores Advantech’s reputation as a primary source for high-power Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA) systems, highlighting its success in the high-power satellite market including defence, broadcast, and space communications sectors. Baylin’s dedication to innovation and meeting market demands is evident as they continue to cater to a diverse global customer base in wireless technology.

