Baylin Technologies Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -C$4.94 million

The company's earnings came in at -C$4.94 million, or -C$0.03 per share. This compares with -C$6.95 million, or -C$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.9% to C$20.79 million from C$16.13 million last year.

Baylin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$4.94 Mln. vs. -C$6.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.03 vs. -C$0.07 last year. -Revenue: C$20.79 Mln vs. C$16.13 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.