News & Insights

Stocks

Baylin Tech Secures $1 Million NASA Order

October 22, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baylin Tech (TSE:BYL) has released an update.

Baylin Technologies’ subsidiary, Advantech Wireless Technologies, has secured an additional $1 million order for its amplifier systems to support NASA’s Artemis Moon Exploration Program. This achievement highlights Advantech’s growing role in the space communications sector, enhancing its position within the moon exploration community.

For further insights into TSE:BYL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.