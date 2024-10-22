Baylin Tech Secures $1 Million NASA Order

Baylin Tech (TSE:BYL) has released an update.

Baylin Technologies’ subsidiary, Advantech Wireless Technologies, has secured an additional $1 million order for its amplifier systems to support NASA’s Artemis Moon Exploration Program. This achievement highlights Advantech’s growing role in the space communications sector, enhancing its position within the moon exploration community.

