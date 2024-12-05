News & Insights

Stocks

Baylin Tech to Return $1.8M After Court Ruling

December 05, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baylin Tech (TSE:BYL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baylin Technologies Inc. faced a setback as the Court of Appeal for Ontario dismissed its appeal to keep $1.8 million received from an escrow fund related to a 2018 acquisition. The court upheld the decision that Baylin must return the funds, along with interest, due to a failure to comply with notice provisions in the escrow agreement.

For further insights into TSE:BYL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.