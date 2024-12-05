Baylin Tech to Return $1.8M After Court Ruling

Baylin Tech (TSE:BYL) has released an update.
Baylin Technologies Inc. faced a setback as the Court of Appeal for Ontario dismissed its appeal to keep $1.8 million received from an escrow fund related to a 2018 acquisition. The court upheld the decision that Baylin must return the funds, along with interest, due to a failure to comply with notice provisions in the escrow agreement.
