Baylin Tech to Return $1.8M After Court Ruling

Baylin Technologies Inc. faced a setback as the Court of Appeal for Ontario dismissed its appeal to keep $1.8 million received from an escrow fund related to a 2018 acquisition. The court upheld the decision that Baylin must return the funds, along with interest, due to a failure to comply with notice provisions in the escrow agreement.

