Bayhorse Silver Explores Promising Mining Potential

October 21, 2024 — 02:28 pm EDT

Bayhorse Silver (TSE:BHS) has released an update.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is advancing its exploration efforts at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, targeting a potential porphyry copper deposit with promising mineralization findings. The region is rich with historical mining sites, indicating significant gold and silver potential, supported by recent drilling and geological surveys.

