BayFirst Financial Corp. to Release Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2025

BayFirst Financial Corp. will announce Q2 results on July 29, 2025, with a conference call on July 30.

BayFirst Financial Corp. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on July 29, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call on July 30 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can listen to the live broadcast on the company's website or participate via telephone. BayFirst, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the parent company of BayFirst National Bank and offers a range of banking services through its multiple locations in the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region. As of March 31, 2025, the company had total assets of $1.29 billion and has received accolades, including being named the best bank in Florida by Forbes in 2024. The release also includes forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's operations and financial performance.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is scheduled to report its second quarter results, providing transparency and keeping investors informed about the company's financial performance.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results, demonstrating a commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders.

BayFirst was named the best bank in Florida in 2024 by Forbes, highlighting its strong reputation and competitive positioning in the banking industry.

As of March 31, 2025, BayFirst Financial Corp. reported $1.29 billion in total assets, indicating solid financial stability and growth potential.

The press release emphasizes significant uncertainties regarding the company's future performance due to various risks and challenges listed in the forward-looking statements, which could undermine investor confidence.



The mention of various external risks including health crises, global military hostilities, and climate change may signal vulnerability and instability in the company's operational environment.



Investors may perceive the need for a conference call to discuss upcoming results as a sign that the company is anticipating difficult financial disclosures.

When will BayFirst Financial Corp. report its second quarter results?

BayFirst Financial Corp. will report its second quarter results on July 29, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call on July 30, 2025?

The conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025.

How can investors listen to the conference call?

Investors can listen to the call live under the Investor Relations tab at www.bayfirstfinancial.com.

What achievements has BayFirst National Bank recently accomplished?

BayFirst National Bank was named the best bank in Florida in 2024 and ranked among the top SBA lenders nationwide.

Where is BayFirst Financial Corp. based?

BayFirst Financial Corp. is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

$BAFN Insider Trading Activity

$BAFN insiders have traded $BAFN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GERARD ZERNICK (CEO) purchased 326 shares for an estimated $4,981

SCOTT JOSEPH MCKIM (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 120 shares for an estimated $1,967

DEREK STEVEN BERSET sold 0 shares for an estimated $2

$BAFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $BAFN stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (“BayFirst” or the “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (the “Bank”) today announced that it will report its second quarter results after the market close on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet.





Interested investors may listen to the call live under the Investor Relations tab at



www.bayfirstfinancial.com



. Investment professionals are invited to dial (800) 549-8228 to participate in the call using Conference ID 29222. A replay of the call will be available for one year at



www.bayfirstfinancial.com



About BayFirst Financial Corp.







BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates twelve full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. It was named the best bank in Florida in 2024, according to Forbes and was the 10th largest SBA 7(a) lender by number of units originated and 19th largest by dollar volume nationwide through the SBA's quarter ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.29 billion in total assets.







Forward-Looking Statements







In addition to the historical information contained herein, this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of health crises, global military hostilities, weather events, or climate change, including their effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with them; the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its banking operations; changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks related to mergers and acquisitions; changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the SEC, including, but not limited to those “Risk Factors” described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included herein are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.











Contacts:















Thomas G. Zernick





Scott J. McKim









Chief Executive Officer





Chief Financial Officer









727.399.5680





727.521.7085







