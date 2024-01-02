News & Insights

BayFirst Financial Appoints Thomas Zernick As CEO

(RTTNews) - Bank holding company BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN), Tuesday announced the appointment of Thomas Zernick as Chief Executive Officer.

Zernick will replace Anthony Leo, who will now serve as director and part-time consultant.

Previously, Zernick served as President of the company since February 2022.

The company said that Chief Operating Officer Robin Oliver will now take up the additional role of President.

Currently, BayFirst's stock is moving up 0.42%, to $13.05 on the Nasdaq.

