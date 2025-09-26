BayFirst Downgraded to Neutral on Profit, Credit Concerns

BayFirst Financial Corp. BAFN, a leading community bank in the Tampa Bay–Sarasota region, has been downgraded from Outperform to Neutral. While the downgrade reflects near-term profitability concerns and elevated risks, the company continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic progress in several areas.

Positive Takeaways

Strong Asset and Deposit Growth

BayFirst continues to expand its balance sheet. As of the second quarter of 2025, total assets reached $1.3 billion, reflecting a 47% increase since December 2020. Deposits rose $121.4 million year over year, with a notable 80% insured deposit base, reinforcing customer trust and stability. This growth highlights the company’s expanding footprint and strong community ties.

Diversified Loan Portfolio and SBA Leadership

The bank maintains a well-diversified loan book, with balanced exposure across residential, commercial, and consumer lending. Second-quarter loan production stood at $157 million, with loans held for investment growing $41 million during the quarter. BayFirst also remains a top player in government-guaranteed lending, ranking #8 nationally in SBA 7(a) loan originations by units. Its “Bolt” program — providing small SBA loans up to $0.2 million with an 85% government guarantee — further strengthens its competitive edge.

Technology-Driven Community Banking

BayFirst has embraced innovation, deploying advanced platforms such as PowerLOS, a scalable SBA and commercial loan origination system and Mulesoft APIs for fintech integrations. The expansion of treasury management services, including lockbox and association-focused products, has created new revenue streams and improved operational efficiency.

Challenges Persist

Despite revenue improvements, BayFirst reported a net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Credit loss provisions surged to $7.3 million, more than double from the year-ago levels, weighing heavily on earnings. Return on average assets fell to -0.37%, while return on average common equity slid to -6.83%, signaling profitability concerns.

Nonperforming loans (excluding government-guaranteed balances) climbed to 1.37% of total loans in the second quarter of 2025, up from 0.87% a year earlier. While still manageable, the uptick indicates rising credit risk, particularly in a higher-rate environment that could pressure small business borrowers.

Although net interest margin improved sequentially to 4.06%, the cost of funds remains elevated at 3.75%, reflecting industry-wide deposit pricing pressures. Meanwhile, regulatory capital metrics weakened slightly, with the Tier 1 capital ratio at 8.11% versus 8.73% a year ago. These trends suggest tighter cushions against potential credit shocks.

Outlook

BayFirst Financial’s downgrade to Neutral reflects an increasingly cautious stance on earnings visibility. While the bank continues to post solid growth in deposits, lending, and technology-driven services, persistent net losses, rising credit costs, and modestly declining capital ratios underscore the near-term risks.

For long-term investors, BayFirst’s community banking franchise, SBA leadership, and focus on innovation remain compelling strengths. However, given current profitability headwinds, the stock may trade sideways until management demonstrates sustained earnings recovery.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.