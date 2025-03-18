Bayer's sNDA for Kerendia Label Expansion Gets FDA's Priority Review

Bayer AG BAYRY recently announced that the FDA had accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval for Kerendia (finerenone) to treat a new indication. The sNDA seeks approval for Kerendia for the treatment of adult patients with heart failure (HF) with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of ≥40%, i.e., mildly reduced LVEF (HFmrEF) or preserved LVEF (HFpEF).

With the FDA granting a priority review to the sNDA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected in the third quarter of 2025. The priority review from the FDA usually brings down the review period to six months, compared to the standard review time of 10 months.

We note that finerenone is already marketed as Kerendia or, in some countries, as Firialta, and approved for the treatment of adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes in more than 90 countries across the world, including China, Europe, Japan and the United States.

BAYRY's sNDA for Kerendia Based on FINEARTS-HF Study

The latest sNDA for Kerendia was based on positive data from the phase III FINEARTS-HF study, which is part of the ongoing MOONRAKER study program.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled FINEARTS-HF study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Kerendia for the prevention of cardiovascular death and HF events in patients with a diagnosis of symptomatic HF with an LVEF of ≥40%.

Data from the FINEARTS-HF study showed that treatment with Kerendia led to a statistically significant improvement in cardiovascular outcomes in patients with HF and an LVEF of greater than or equal to 40% versus placebo.

Regulatory applications seeking approval for finerenone in HF with an LVEF of ≥40% are currently under review in the European Union, China and Japan.

Per management, finerenone is the first drug targeting the mineralocorticoid receptor pathway which has shown cardiovascular benefits in a phase III study for treating HF with an LVEF of ≥40%.

Currently, finerenone is not approved for the treatment of HF. A potential approval for HF indication should help Bayer address a broader patient population and drive long-term growth, as there are limited treatment options with proven efficacy available currently.

