Bayer's Nubeqa drug improves survival in prostate cancer trial

Bayer said a combination therapy including its Nubeqa drug was shown to prolong the lives of men suffering from metastatic prostate cancer in a clinical study.

The drug, also known as darolutamide, improved overall survival in a combination with standard care when compared to standard care alone, which was the primary goal of the trial, the German company said in a statement on Friday.

Details of the trial would be presented at an as yet undisclosed medical conference, it added.

