Bayer's Nubeqa drug improves survival in prostate cancer trial

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said a combination therapy including its Nubeqa drug was shown to prolong the lives of men suffering from metastatic prostate cancer in a clinical study.

The drug, also known as darolutamide, improved overall survival in a combination with standard care when compared to standard care alone, which was the primary goal of the trial, the German company said in a statement on Friday.

Details of the trial would be presented at an as yet undisclosed medical conference, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Paul Carrel)

