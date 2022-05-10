Commodities

Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer reported quarterly adjusted earnings rose a better-than-expected 27.5% on strong gains at its seeds and pesticides business.

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer BAYGn.DE reported quarterly adjusted earnings rose a better-than-expected 27.5% on strong gains at its seeds and pesticides business.

First quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, came in at 5.25 billion euros ($5.55 billion), well above the average analyst estimate of 4.65 billion euros posted on the company's website.

The Crop Science division, which generates the bulk of its earnings during the first half of the year, saw adjusted EBITDA jump by half to 3.67 billion euros, beating a market consensus of 2.95 billion euros, more than off-setting weaker pharmaceutical earnings.

Prices of agricultural commodities like corn and soy have surged globally amid concern that Russia's attack on Ukraine will disrupt farming there as both countries are major grains exporters.

Bayer’s Chief Executive Werner Baumann told shareholders at last month’s annual general meeting that favourable agricultural markets had helped the group to a very successful start to the year.

The group confirmed its guidance for full-year results.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular