Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer BAYGn.DE reported quarterly adjusted core earnings rose a better-than-expected 27.5% on strong gains at its seeds and pesticides business.

First quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, came in at 5.25 billion euros ($5.55 billion), well above the average analyst estimate of 4.65 billion euros posted on the company's website.

The group confirmed its guidance for full-year results.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)

