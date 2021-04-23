Bayer's agriculture business buoyed by higher produce prices in Q1

Commodities

Bayer said prospects for its agriculture business, the world's largest supplier of seeds and pesticides, have brightened during the first quarter as demand from farmers was improving amid higher produce prices.

"In the agriculture business, in particular, we see a market environment that gives us an increasingly positive perspective," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in the text of a speech posted on the group's website and which is to be held at next week's annual shareholder meeting.

He said first-quarter results would be published on May 12 but the start to the year was successful.

"A sizable increase in the demand for agricultural products has led to rising prices. Of course, we hope that this momentum will continue."

