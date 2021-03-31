Bayerische Versicherungskammer to buy Ferngas for 720 million -sources

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German insurer Bayerische Versicherungskammer (BVK) has clinched a deal to buy Ferngas in a deal valuing the gas grid company at 720 million euros ($844 million), people close to the matter said.

Ferngas owner First Sentier Investors (FSI) put the German grid company with a regulated asset base of 450 million euros up for sale last year with the help of Rothschild, attracting bidders including BVK, Snam, Swiss life and JP Morgan Infrastructure, the people added.

FSI, formerly known as First State Investments, and BVK were not immediately available for comment.

FSI bought Ferngas from E.ON EONGn.DE in 2013. The company operates a high pressure gas distribution network of more than 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) in the German states of Bavaria, Thuringia, Hesse, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

