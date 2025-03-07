Is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is one of 100 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAMXF's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BAMXF has returned about 13% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -21.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV). The stock has returned 88.1% year-to-date.

For XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.9% so far this year, so BAMXF is performing better in this area. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.