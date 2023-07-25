Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) closed at $120.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 22.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

BAMXF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $166.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.26% higher within the past month. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.15.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAMXF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.