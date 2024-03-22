Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) closed the most recent trading day at $115.50, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.42% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in its upcoming release.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.12, which means Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAMXF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.