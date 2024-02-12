Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) closed the latest trading day at $109.50, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.81% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will be of great interest to investors.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Bayerische Motoren Werke AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.56, which means Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

