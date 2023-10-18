Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) ending at $104, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.5% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $166.76 billion, indicating changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.79 of its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

