Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) closed the latest trading day at $103, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.63%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

BAMXF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $166.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bayerische Motoren Werke AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.96.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

